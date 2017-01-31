What if Motorola launches Moto G5 Plus with these rumored specs?

Motorola's Moto G series smartphones turned out to be quite successful for the company, particularly in price-sensitive markets like India. And the reasons are quite obvious. Firstly, they are affordable. Secondly, they offer near Stock Android experience.

Basically, they are the 'no-nonsense' version of smartphones. That doesn't mean they are less powerful or not capable. The Moto G4 Plus, for instance, had a great camera, for what it's worth. To be honest, we were completely blown away by the kind of results it achieved.

And continuing the legacy, Motorola is expected to launch the successors of the 4th Gen Moto phones, called the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in all its likelihood at the MWC 2017 held in Barcelona this month.

Fortunately, the rumor mill had already revealed most of the specs of the upcoming device including the pricing, and there's only little that we don't know about it.

Case in point, what happens if the company launches the Moto G5 Plus with the leaked specs? Let's find out.

Rumored specs As per the CPU-Z listing, the Moto G5 Plus will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display. At the heart of the device will be a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage space. It is believed to come with a 12MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. A 3,100mAh battery is expected to provide juice for the handset and given the fact that most of the Moto smartphones already received the Nougat update, the smartphone should boot Nougat out-of-the-box. Pricing details Earlier, the Moto G5 was rumored to be priced around USD 250 (approximately Rs. 16,966) and the Plus variant is expected to come with a USD 300 (approximately Rs. 20,359) price tag. However, according to the latest leak, the Moto G5 is expected to be priced around BRL 1099 (roughly Rs. 23,864) and the Moto G5 Plus is rumored to be priced at BRL 1499 (roughly Rs. 32,549). Mind you, these are merely rumors and should be considered with a pinch of salt. That said, considering the rumored specs, we don't think the Moto G5 Plus will bear such a steep price. Should face some serious competition The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus when launched next month, should face some serious competition from the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4, and the company's own Lenovo Vibe P2 both of which come with similar specs. Click here for a quick comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Moto G5 Plus and here for a spec comparison between the Lenovo P2 and Moto G5 Plus. Only price will decide if the next Gen Moto G smartphone can beat both these smartphones to be the ultimate winner. Our opinion From the rumored specs, it is quite clear that the Moto G5 Plus will be an incremental update over its predecessor. Akin to its predecessor, we expect to see a capable camera on the G5 and G5 Plus. Pricing will be the deciding factor. It'll be interesting to see how the device will be priced in India given that the company's own Z2 Plus ships at Rs. 14,999. For the unaware, the Lenovo Z2 Plus was launched in September last year and offers flagship-level hardware (Snapdragon 820 chipset). Although it will be comparing apples and oranges, here's a quick spec comparison between Lenovo Z2 Plus and Moto G5 Plus in case you are wondering.