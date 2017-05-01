Whats new in Windows 10 Mobile Creators Update and How to install it?

A few days back, Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 10 Creators update with lots of improvements.

This update focuses more on innovation and productivity -- new tab management features and more in Microsoft Edge, and enhanced security features such as a new Microsoft privacy dashboard. With this, your desktops and apps look the same, as there are many small improvements on the overview.

How to Install?

If your device is eligible for the Windows 10 Creator update, you will be prompted to make some changes on your privacy settings before the installation of Creators Update can install. If you have a Windows 10 PC and have enabled the automatic updates option, the update will be delivered to you Over the Air (OTA).

In case, if you are not patient, you can install by utilizing the Update Assistant. You can click Update Now button on the site for that matter. Also, the users can download and run the Media Creation Tool which will help you in an installation of Windows 10.

Features

3D

With this update, 3D comes to Windows 10 and let anyone experience, create, and share in a new dimension. Users will get an app called Paint 3D along with the access to an online creative community at Remix3D.com.

This will allow you to create or modify 3D objects, change color or texture, or turn 2D images into 3D works of art. To launch Paint 3D, click here.