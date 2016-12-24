Why Chinese are Upset Over This Pricey Golden Smartphone

A limited edition smartphone has sparked criticism in China. The "Titanium Palace Edition" mobile phone, which is supposed to go on sale next month at a price tag of 19,999 yuan (Rs. 20 lakh approximately) is now a topic of criticism after people in China expressed their views on social media sites.

As per state-run Global Times newspaper reports, Chinese people took over to social media and called it "a stain on the sacredness of the Imperial City". Another Weibo user expressed his shock sarcastically by saying that, "I always picture the Ancient Emperor strolling through the Forbidden City holding a smartphone."

The gem-laden device comes in a limited run of 999 devices and was designed in partnership with the Palace Museum, inspired by the imperial collections it houses. While the smartphone contains no actual titanium, it comes with an 18-carat gold dragon decoration and a screen made from sapphire glass.

As per reports, the phone's gaudy looks and its connection to one of China's most revered locations have not gone down well with Chinese social media users. The people's reaction has somehow forced the museum to step back from giving the titanium Palace Edition it's full backing, releasing a terse statement via its own Weibo account saying "We don't sell mobile phones".

As noted, the Forbidden City was the imperial palace of China's rulers until the end of the Qing dynasty in 1912 and is one of the most-visited museums in the world.

Image Source: BBC.com, AncientOrigins.net