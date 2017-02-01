Will iPhone 8 maintain Apple's record sales revenue generated by iPhone 7

As it turns out, those additional dongles that accompanied the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were not much of a trouble, after all. Apple today announced its first quarter financial results and boy it generated an all-time record revenue of USD 78.4 billion.

It seems like the Cupertino-based tech giant finally managed to sail the success boat after it reported the first drop in revenue (in the past 15 years) last quarter. Now, this exactly brings us to the question: will the iPhone 8 maintain Apple’s all-time record sales revenue generated by its predecessor, the iPhone 7?

Well, only time will answer the question. Having said that, considering the words from iPhone 8’s rumor mill, we hope to see the next gen iPhone to break all the records when it’s released sometime in September this year.

For those who have been living under the rock, Apple is expected to celebrate iPhone’s 10th Anniversary this year and is reportedly planning for something big, a revolutionary product of sorts.

If everything goes as planned for Apple, we may see an entirely different new iPhone, in all its likelihood called the iPhone 8.

The rumors suggest that the company is looking forward to out three variants this year, namely the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8. Among the three, the iPhone 8 is believed to bring huge changes in terms of design, an overhaul of sorts. It is also expected to add wireless charging, enhanced version of Siri, Augmented Reality capabilities, and much more.