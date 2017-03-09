World’s cheapest smartphone announced; Introducing Cagabi One

If you remember, last year in 2016 there were various reports around "the world's cheapest smartphone" with the likes of Freedom 251 and Docoss X1 being launched in the market. These devices were astonishingly cheap at just Rs. 251 and Rs. 888 respectively.

However, as it managed to garner a lot of attention and also gained a lot of demand, the smartphones were never delivered to many consumers and yes "many disappointed consumers" who had pre-ordered the devices.

While this had been the scenario, now, a new low-budget smartphone called "Cagabi One" and "Cagabi Two" has just been announced by a China-based company Cagabi Mobile who is a new player in the smartphone business. The smartphone manufacturer has further mentioned that the devices will be ultra cheap and that they will cost less than $40 (approx Rs. 2,673). This is not the official price, though. It will be announced soon.

SEE ALSO: Oppo F3 Plus key specs leak; confirm dual selfie camera

On the other hand, if you are skeptical about the new device, then reports have suggested that Cagabi Mobile has already fixed a deal with many leading suppliers like Sony, Samsung, OV, LG amongst other to adopt components from these companies. So this time you may actually get your hands on the devices.

Well, as it sounds interesting, let's get into what the smartphones actually bring to your table. The first phone Cagabi One comes with much better specifications than most entry level smartphones. As such the device comes with a metallic frame with a plastic body and features a 5-inch IPS display with HD (1280 x 720 pixels) resolution and 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection on top.

There will be two variants of this phone depending on the RAM and processors it uses. So the first one will be the 1GB RAM variant with MediaTek MT6580A SoC and 8GB of internal storage. The other variant will include 2GB RAM, a MediaTek MT6737 processor and 16GB of internal storage. On the software front, both the variants will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and will likely come with a customized UI that is common with Chinese devices.

SEE ALSO: LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition with 4GB RAM and 16MP camera launched at Rs. 16,427

This new smartphone will feature an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with LED flash. Further, the two variants of Cagabi One will sport dual SIM connectivity, but only the 2GB RAM variant will support 4G LTE connectivity. In addition, Cagabi One will be powered by a 2200mAh battery. Other features include MicroUSB port and 3.5mm Audio port.

Coming to the Cagabi Two, this smartphone might be priced a little higher than Cagabi One. In any case, the Cagabi Two comes with a Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back of the device along with curved edges on both the sides. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD display. As per the details provided, this version will come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card.

SEE ALSO: iPhone 8 vs Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 5: Comparing the upcoming class of 2017 flagships

The rear camera on the Cagabi Two smartphone will feature a 13MP sensor and the front camera will have an 8MP sensor for selfies with LED flash. However, this is pretty much the details we have about the devices right now. All the details including the exact pricing and availability dates will be revealed in the coming days.

Do stay tuned with GIZBOT for further updates.

Source