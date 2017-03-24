Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus prices revealed!

This year seems to be a great year for the smartphone enthusiasts as a slew of spectacular flagships are lined up to be launched throughout the year. We say spectacular as these flagships are expected to feature top notch designs, powerful hardware, large displays, and more.

We are left with only a few days for the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S8, the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The next on the list to be unveiled early in the second quarter is the Xiaomi Mi 6. Lately, we have been coming across many rumors and leaks regarding the Mi 6. Now, there is interesting news about the Mi 6 as the alleged pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi phones have hit the web.

Wondering why we have mentioned upcoming Xiaomi phones? Well, the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus have been revealed. The Plus variant might feature a larger 5.7-inch display in comparison to that of the Mi 6. The leak also tips that there will be three storage variants of both these Xiaomi phones.

Going by the same, the Mi 6 might arrive in a 4GB + 32GB variant priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000), 4GB + 64GB variant priced at 2299 yuan (approx. Rs. 22,000) and the high-end 6GB + 128GB variant at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,600).

Likewise, the Mi 6 will be launched in a base variant with 4GB + 64GB priced at 2599 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,600), a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,500), and a high-end 8GB + 256GB variant costing 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 33,000).

Though this is great news the Mi fans out there, there is no confirmation on the pricing and existince of all these variants, especially the Mi 6.

