Xiaomi Adds Two New Colors to Its Redmi Note 4 Lineup

It appears as if launching new color variants of the already existing smartphones is going to be the new trend. Recently, Samsung had launched two new color variants — Coral Blue and Black Pearl variants for its flagship, the Galaxy S7 Edge. Following suit, Xiaomi, the Apple of East has now added two color variants — blue and black to its Redmi Note 4 lineup.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in China earlier this year in three colors: Silver, Gray, and Gold. But going forward, the smartphone will be available in two more colors as mentioned above.

From the image, the new color variants surely look very impressive. But it remains to be seen if they’ll manage to impress us the same way when we get our hands on the device.

Speaking of which, recently a report surfaced online indicating that the Redmi Note 4 will be launched in India sometime in January 2017. Interestingly enough, the smartphone will be launched in three different RAM variants — 2GB, 3GB and 4GB of RAM teamed with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage variants with support for expandable storage.

It is rumored to sport a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 5.5-inch Full HD display, 2.5D curved glass, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and 4,100mAh battery. It will reportedly run Android 6.0 Marshmallow based MIUI 8 out-of-the-box. But, we really hope the company to roll out the Nougat update soon. Read more about the rumors from here.

