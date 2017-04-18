Xiaomi to announce new products with Mi 6

The company is all set to launch their upcoming smartphones Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus this week in Beijing. All Xiaomi fans are excited to have this budget-friendly phone offering high-end specs in it.

Till date, we have come across so many rumors and leaks regarding the specs and designs of these two phones. Although it is not confirmed, we are able to visualize the final design of the phone ahead of its launch. Even the teasers released by the company accompanied our guess works as well. Now, there is an interesting news for all of us who are looking forward to this launch event.

It is not about Mi6, but it is about other new products which the company is planning to unveil on the same day. Yes, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch some new devices along with its new flagship smartphones.

Recently, the company's Mijia sub-brand posted a poll on their official Weibo page which asked the fans about the list of devices which company may announce at their launch event. The keen observation on that page made everyone feel that the company may come up with a new Mi TV, new Mi headphones, new Mi speakers, and some other products.

One should also take a note on their newly rumored Mi headphones. There were lots of rumors and leaks saying that Mi6 will ditch their 3.5mm headphone jack, but launching a new pair of headphones is creating a confusion among the fans.

This even made few sources to claim that this new Mi headphone will not be wired, instead, it will be a Bluetooth headphone. Nothing is confirmed for now. We just have to wait until Xiaomi announces those new products officially.

Source