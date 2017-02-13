Xiaomi may announce a Redmi phone with Snapdragon 660 in Q2 2017

Xiaomi Redmi 4X Hatsune Miku Special Edition has been unveiled just a week ago, and the phone is expected to go on sale tomorrow at a price tag of $189 which is roughly around Rs. 12,633.

Well, looking at the latest reports, it seems like Xiaomi is working on a new phone with a Snapdragon 660 SoC. However, for now, the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't revealed any details on the phone as of yet.

Giving more insight on the Xiaomi phone with Snapdragon 660 SoC, a Weibo user '@grass digital' claims that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will either add up to the Redmi product line up or may introduce a new Xiaomi series like that of the Mix Max.

Well, for now, if the rumors are to be believed, there are high chances that the phone with Snapdragon 660 SoC chipset will be the upcoming Redmi phone, namely the Redmi Pro 2.

Reports suggest that the rumored Snapdragon 660 may come packed with its very own custom Kryo cores like the Snapdragon 820. Not only that, rumors also shows that the chipset might use a combination of 4 x Cortex A73 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHZ and 4 x Cortex A53 CPUs clocked at 1.9GHz.

Furthermore, Snapdragon 660 SoC will have a support for UFS 2.1 storage and also have two LPDDR4 RAMs clocked at 1866MHz.

Talking about when will the Snapdragon 660 hit the market officially, reports further state that the mass production of the chip may begin only in the Q2 of 2017. So, does this also mean that Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will be announced in the second quarter of this year?