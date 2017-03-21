Xiaomi announces a new IRCTC booking status feature

Xiaomi at an event on Monday launched its newest budget smartphone, the Redmi 4A. Interestingly, this was not the only announcement from the company. During the launch, the Chinese conglomerate also revealed a new smart SMS feature and said that the feature will come with the next MIUI update.

Further, this new SMS feature will now make IRCTC train booking details more comprehensible and clear. Xiaomi has introduced this feature mostly due to the popularity of IRCTC messages in India. Besides, the company basically wants to make it easier for users to easily stay updated with their train and booking status.

Users familiar with IRCTC's booking process know that the confirmation message usually comes in the form of a standard text message which mentions various details like the PNR, train number, time of departure and destination in a plain fashion.

However, the new SMS feature that will come with the updated version of MIUI will instead display the same message in an organized ticket-like format as shown in the image. So users will be able to easily figure out what is what. Seems like Xiaomi is extensively working on delivering better user experience with their smartphones.

On the other hand, while this redesigned IRCTC message feature will take some time to reach all the users, it is most likely that MIUI 8 and above will get this new SMS feature first.