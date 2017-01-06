Xiaomi Mi TV 4, the Company's First Modular TV Unveiled at the CES 2017

Xiaomi, in their first ever CES presence announced their latest innovation, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4. And, there are several interesting things to note about the new TV from the Chinese giant. It is the world's thinnest TV at 4.9mm and is also frameless with barely visible bezels.

There are several things to notice in the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4. It comes with the company's own TV software, namely, the Patch Wall, which is a deep learning AI that references metadata to make intelligent content recommendations tailored to you in any situation. Also, Xiaomi claims that it is the first TV to have come with this sort of technology.

Noticeably, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 is a modular TV. That being said, the TV's display is detachable, much like the modular phones released last year, where you can add modules for further enhancement. But, with the Xiaomi Mi Tv 4, you can easily upgrade your display and motherboard.

Another interesting thing with the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 is that it ships with 10 speakers integrated into the Mi TV bar along with two wireless rear satellite speakers, and a sleek subwoofer. It also comes with Dolby Atmos sound system, which offers a three-dimensional sound staging by spreading the sound to every corner.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 will be available in three different display sizes- 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. This new TV will be available well under $2000 and will be shipped later this year.