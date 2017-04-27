Xiaomi cuts down Mi 5S & Mi 5S Plus prices

The much-hyped Xiaomi Mi 6 will go on its first flash sale exercise in China. However, only the bright black variant of the smartphone will be available for now. The Mi 6 comes in two different native storage versions. The one with 64GB default storage is priced at 2,499 Yuan and the 128GB version will be sold at 2,999 Yuan.

As usual, Xiaomi has cut down the prices of the Mi 5S and Mi 5S Plus models, ahead of the Mi 6 debut sale. Both phones have gotten a 150 Yuan discount in their prices across all variants. The Mi 5S now costs 1,849 Yuan instead of 1,999 Yuan. On the other hand, the M5S Plus featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is now up for 2,149 Yuan instead of 2,299Yuan.

While the price of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM has been reduced from 2,599 Yuan to 2,499 Yuan.

However, this offer has a catch, these models with discount will only be available for one day, which is tomorrow when the Mi 6 will be on sale.

Well, it definitely looks like a clever marketing strategy from the Chinese electronics giant to clear the stock of other models. Interestingly, now the Mi MIX and Mi Note 2 are also available for sale on Xiaomi's online store.

Over 1.2 million people have already pre-registered the Mi. However, it is unlikely that so many units will be up for sale tomorrow. So some might have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the flagship phone of Xiaomi.

