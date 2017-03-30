Xiaomi files patent for a foldable smartphone; Samsung has a rival

Gone are the days when smartphones were just clamshell phones with a simple rectangular design. These days, many new and innovative changes have come up. Smartphones with foldable displays are something that we can see in the near future.

Samsung carries the credits for being the first manufacturer to announce a foldable smartphone called Galaxy X at CES 2013. Since then, there are a lot of leaks, rumors, and patent filings but we haven't come across a launch date for this device. Even LG has a patent for one such foldable smartphone. There are others such as Nokia and Oppo working on their own foldable phones. Now, Xiaomi is also on the list.

As per a recent patent filing spotted in China, Xiaomi is prepping a foldable smartphone. The document has shed light on some of the details. It claims that the phone has two displays that can be folded together. There is an input section for typing as well as a display section. The device cannot be opened flat. It can be opened only up to 160 degrees and not up to 180 degrees.

The Xiaomi patent filing for the foldable smartphone reveals that the company has a foldable phone in development. But there are no details regarding the launch date of the device. Sometime in the last year, a flexible display technology was developed by the Chinese company and used on the Mi Note 2. So, it might be a little easier for Xiaomi to develop a foldable smartphone.

