Xiaomi to have three part Mi 6 Flash Sale tomorrow

Xiaomi, the name itself is enough to excite everyone who is eagerly waiting to buy their flagship smartphone Mi 6 before it goes out of stock.

If you are one among them, then here is a great news for you. Xiaomi is planning to have a flash sale tomorrow in three parts. So you can grab their latest phone Mi 6 during any of the three-time slots specified by the company. If you are lucky enough, you can buy this phone since the flash sale ends quickly and usually ends up in 'Out of Stock' label.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

What is this flash sale all about? As expected, the company has come up with its flash sale which is scheduled for tomorrow. But the interesting part is, the upcoming flash sale have been divided into three-time slots. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 will go on sale on May 5 at 10 AM So, one can buy their flagship handset anytime at 10 AM, 2 PM, or 8 PM. It should be noted that only the black color variant of the Mi 6 will be available during this flash sale. Store pickup option Since there is a high probability of phone going out of stock, the company have come up with another interesting option for the eager buyers. They can opt for store pick up option by booking the phone at 2 PM. If you go for this option, then you will have to pick the phone at the store on May 6. But the thing is, only the 6GB+128GB version of the device will be made available for those who decide to buy this phone via store pickup appointment. This isn't their first flash sale! The company had its first flash sale last week and as expected, the Mi 6 phones were sold out in seconds. In their first flash sale, only the black variant of the smartphone was made available for sale across several e-commerce platforms such as Mi Home, Xiaomi Mall, Jingdong, Tesco, and Suning. Also Read: First flash sale: Xiaomi Mi 6 got sold out in seconds This sale was open only for few seconds before we saw a label saying that all the phones were sold out in stores. High-end specs of Mi 6 To recall the specs, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset making it be the first Chinese brand to have such a high-end spec. This processor comes with custom Kyro cores coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. With a Full HD display of 5.15-inch screen, the phone has a resolution of 1080x1920 pixel. The device is packed with 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB native storage. Mi6 houses a 3350mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0.