Xiaomi to hit the US market in next two years

It's known to everyone how Xiaomi phones have become so popular in an Asian market. By providing high-end specs at low cost, they have made a big impact in the smartphone segment.

But the absence of this popular handset at few markets reduced its market share compared to other giants in this sector. Especially their absence in US market is harming their global market share rank. It does not mean that people staying there are not interested in this device. People from every corner of the world are eagerly waiting for this handset.

Wang Xiang, Xiaomi's senior vice president shared his thought regarding this is in an interview with CNET. He said that their phones will launch sometime soon in the US in next two years. This brought a ray of hopes among Xiaomi fans in U.S.

He believes that the firm needs another two years to prepare this phone launch in the US market. Since most of the Americans buy phones via carriers, it may turn out as a major setback for the company. This is all because Xiaomi sells most of their handsets through their official website.

So, the company has to go through few testing process and it may also require few customization before proceeding with this U.S plan. But it should be noted that the Xiaomi sells other accessories such as batteries, headphones, and speakers in the U.S, but not their popular smartphone.

Speaking to Engadget, he says,"Even though we don't sell [in the US or Western Europe], we feel very sorry for not serving them well. What we're after is a mass market, a massive impact, as opposed to a premium, elite thing. We want innovation for everyone."

Since the company is having a capability to make their phones a big hit in US market, we all are expecting it to launch soon in 2019 and create a completely new space in the smartphone segment in states.