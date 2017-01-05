Xiaomi India Crosses US$1 Billion in Revenue in 2016

Xiaomi, the Apple of East, today announced that it has crossed US$1 billion worth or revenue in India in 2016. It is worth noting the fact that it took only two years of its operation in the country for it, making the company first in the industry to achieve this feat.

Manu Jain, India Head, Xiaomi commented on the same that, "We are truly excited to announce that Xiaomi has achieved this historic feat of recording over US$1 billion in revenue achieved within two years of us launching our operation in India. 2016 was an incredible year for us and we were able to attain several milestones.

This achievement is a great motivation for us to deliver even more high-quality, disruptive products in the coming year. It speaks volumes about the love and trust Mi fans have for Xiaomi, and we are extremely thankful to everyone who were a part of our journey. We look forward to an even better 2017."

The announcement comes shortly after Xiaomi announced that it sold more than 1 million smartphones in India in 18 days and over 2 million smartphones for the first time in Q3 2016, with nearly 150% year-on-year growth.

-Press Release

