Xiaomi to introduce several products in three to four new categories in India

Xiaomi has seen a meteoric growth lately.

After achieving great success with its smartphones in India, Xiaomi is now aiming to launch more products in three to four categories this year.

Well, after the number of smartphones it sold in the past, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has seen a meteoric growth and therefore is now planning to zero in on the new product categories.

Xiaomi will introduce products in three to four new categories

While it mostly sells its wares in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, now the company hopes that India will serve as a great market for its products. Hence the move to introduce new products.

Just so that you know, apart from smartphones, Xiaomi sells air purifiers, wearables, Bluetooth speakers, and power banks right now in India.

At a recent unveiling of the Redmi Note 4 event in Hyderabad, Xiaomi India Head, Manu Jain told ET, "In India, we have launched new products from two of our ecosystem companies - Mi Band and Mi Air Purifier and both are category leaders. We hope to launch three to four new product categories in India this year and they will be customized for the market."

Besides, apart from Redmi Note 4 Xiaomi also showcased various products such as Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Powerbanks, Mi Robot, and Mi Notebook Air.

That being said, it looks like Xiaomi wants to be the household name in India as well.


