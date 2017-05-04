Xiaomi is opening its first Mi Home Store in India

Since its entry into the smartphone market three years ago, Xiaomi has become one of the popular smartphone brands in India. While delivering budget-friendly smartphones along with top of the line features, the company has managed to grasp the attention of many consumers in the market.

And to celebrate this milestone as well as to increase its offline presence, Xiaomi is now launching its first Mi Home store in India. The company has sent out press invites for an event to be held in Bengaluru on May 11. Manu Jain, Group Vice President, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, will be present for the inauguration of the store.

Basically, the store will be the first in the country and the company will be using the retail space to highlight its range of smartphones, power banks, headphones, fitness bands, air purifiers, and more. However, it is still unclear whether the company will sell the products immediately or whether the company will use the store as an experience store meaning you can go to the store and try out certain products.

Interestingly, as this will be the first Mi Home store in India, Xiaomi has already over 80 Mi Home stores in China and the company has stated its plans of setting up 200 more stores by the end of this year. Besides, Xiaomi has also opened Mi Home stores in several other countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan already.

In any case, India is one of the important markets for Xiaomi and now that the first Mi Home store is being set up in Bengaluru we could see more Mi Home stores being launched in other states in the coming days. The company has some expansion plans indeed.