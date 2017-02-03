Xiaomi is setting up experience booth for Redmi Note 4 at select cities

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi Note 4 and is already setting records with the number of sales that it is generating. While the smartphone has been made available online only, users cannot experience the device first hand.

However, Xiaomi is now giving a chance to the users to experience the device up-close. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is organizing "MI Home Pop-up" event and has announced in its twitter handle that it will be visiting certain cities where it will set up booths and actually allow users to get a first-hand look and feel of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 5c to come with Snapdragon 625 SoC

As per the twitter feed, Xiaomi will be visiting Hyderabad on 3, 4, 5 February at Inorbit Mall, Chennai on 10, 11, 12, February at Express Avenue Mall and finally Bangalore on 18 and 19 February at Garuda Mall. Mumbai's event seem to be already over.

Now you can save these dates if you are in these cities and get to the destination to check out the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for yourself.