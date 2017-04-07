Xiaomi is the 'Most Preferred Smartphone Brand' in India: Strategy Analytics

With the latest report, the research firm Strategy Analytics helps the people who are willing to buy new Android smartphones in India sometime soon. Yes, it reported that the China-based manufacturer Xiaomi is the most preferred smartphone brand for all Indian users who are looking forward to upgrading their phone to Android in 2017.

This analytics firm had conducted a survey on 2,000 buyers and observed that around 26 percent of them preferred Xiaomi as their smartphone brand. Giants like Apple and Samsung got 12 percent, Motorola 7 percent, Lenovo and OnePlus 6 percent, and Micromax 2 percent. This survey result is enough to decide which phone will be seen most in everyone's pocket in coming days.

Rajeev Nair, the senior analyst in the firm stated, "The vendor grew a whopping 125 percent YoY and 17 percent QoQ and captured 10 percent of market share in India in the quarter." It is the first time in the history where Xiaomi took over top three vendors in Q4 2016.

Xiaomi said that it set a new record by selling 250,000 units of Redmi Note 4 in just 10 minutes. Even in March, it claimed that it sold more than one million of Redmi Note 4 smartphone units in 45 days. As an addition to it, the analytics firm also noted that among the top 200 best-selling smartphones in India, Xiaomi had four models in top-20.

David Kerr, Senior Vice President at Strategy Analytics said, "Indian Android smartphone owners are tech savvy with definite brand preferences and specification requirements. It is striking how poorly Micromax is rated in terms of purchase consideration relative to its position in the market."

"With Nokia reentering the market this month, a powerful emotive brand will be added as an option to those dissatisfied with the current status quo. Micromax, as well as Sony, LG, Lenovo, and Motorola, have cause for concern," Kerr added.

Even the report speaks about how Indian buyers are behind low-budget phones available in the market. It said that the smartphones with the price tag above Rs 35,000 have just 6 percent of buyers whereas, more than half of the Indians buy the phone having the price range of Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000.

