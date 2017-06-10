Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone codenamed MDE 2

While we are just half way through the year, we are expecting more smartphone launches to happen in the coming days. And one company that we have our eye on is Xaiomi.

Well, the company is already gaining huge popularity in India especially and there is a great demand for Xiaomi smartphones these days. Mainly because the company offers smartphones with a lot of features and high-end specs at a very low cost.

We are pretty sure that Xiaomi is not done yet and is going to introduce some more smartphones in the market. And we might see a new smartphone soon.

A post on the popular Chinese microblogging site Weibo states that Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone and the post further says that the new mysterious device has been codenamed MDE 2. But apart from this small piece of information, we don't have any other details.

In any case, while it might be too early to tell the name of a particular smartphone, but we have some few guesses.

So putting our best guess forward, the alleged smartphone could likely be Mi Mix 2 or Mi Note 3. While reports have suggested some bezel-less display phone the obvious choice would be Mi Mix 2. While there's that possibility, the codenamed device MDE 2 could entirely be something different also.

Some reports also suggest that this device could also support 18:9 aspect ratio and come with MIUI 9. But considering the aspect ratio, we are hoping this mysterious device to be the next version of the Mi Mix. Besides, we should be hearing more about this device going forward as more leaks and rumors will be coming in future.