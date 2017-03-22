Xiaomi to launch Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime successors in India soon

Xiaomi has recently unveiled the Redmi Note 4A in India. Now at the press conference, Xiaomi's VP Manu Kumar Jain has made an announcement that the company will soon be launching the successors to the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime in India. He also confirmed the same on his official Twitter account.

Though his tweet did not reveal anything more about the upcoming phone, he posted half picture of it along with the tweet. This picture looks similar to the recently announced Redmi 4 in China. The Redmi 4 and Redmi 4 Prime China variants were offered at CNY 699 and CNY 899 respectively and were available in gold, silver, and dark gray color options.

As we know, the Redmi 4 features Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. It comes with a 5-inch full HD having a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and 2.5D curved glass IPS display. This phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 4,100 mAh battery.

It has a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, and f/2.2 aperture. It also has 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfie lovers. One can also find fingerprint scanner at the back, just beneath the primary camera.

The higher-end variant, Redmi 4 Prime has a 5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage which can also be expanded further up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The primary camera of Redmi 4 Prime comes with a dual-tone dual-LED flash.

Though the China variant phones run Android Marshmallow in it, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to have Android Nougat.