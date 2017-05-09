Xiaomi to launch Redmi 4 in India on May 16

Recently, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi have launched Redmi 4X in China and just today we also got to know that the company came up with higher memory variant of the same device.

Now, it's all about the new Xiaomi Redmi 4 which occupied the internet space with quite a lot of rumors. The company is all set to launch this new phone in India on May 16th. This phone is an upgraded version of the budget-friendly Redmi 3s and 3S prime which were launched last year. So, this smartphone will surely make a big hit in the market. Let us see what this upgraded phone has got to offer.

Slight changes in design The Xiaomi Redmi 4 will have subtle changes in its design when compared to its predecessors. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor integrated on it. Also Read: Xiaomi upgraded Redmi 4X with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory They are also said to have a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front facing selfie shooter. An affordable price This is a budget-friendly phone priced between Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 8,999. With many outstanding features compared to Redmi 3s and 3S prime, this phone will be great hit because of its low price. This is also the first cheaper phone to come in a premium black color. Other details The Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be made available in two different storage variants - 2GB of RAM + 16GB of native storage and 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal memory. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 Lite with Snapdragon 660 SoC is fake, confirms company CEO This handset is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor on both the variants. It is said to run on Android 6.0 with Xiaomi's own MIUI on top of it.