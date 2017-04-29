Xiaomi launches Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X in Russia

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is known for producing high-end phones at an affordable price. This made this company to reach a higher extent in less time. Slowly, it is expanding its market across several countries one by one.

Now, it made an official launch of its Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, and Redmi 4X smartphones in Russia as well. This is how the company is slowly broadening its market globally. The company has expanded over 20 countries in the past such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, and more. The company also planned to expand its services in the US as well.

Before this official announcement regarding Russian market, the Xiaomi phones were sold in Russia through a distributor partnership with RDC. Xiaomi's senior VP Wang Xiang visited Russian capital, Moscow for the launch event.

These smartphones are made available with promotions on RDC's official website and also RDC stores. Whereas, the Redmi 4X is available with operators and other major retail outlets as well. Here the phone is priced at a different rate for a different variant.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at RUB 39,990, the Mi Note 2 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at RUB 34,990, and the Redmi 4X is priced at RUB 19,990.

If you look back, you will get to know that Xiaomi Mi MIX and Mi Note 2 were launched some time back in October last year, while the Redmi 4X is pretty new which was launched in China this February.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Xiaomi Mi MIX runs on Android v6.0 Marshmallow OS and comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a resolution of 1080 x 2040 pixels. Also Read: Factors that made Xiaomi the second largest smartphone brand in India The device is powered by Quad-core (2x2.35 GHz Kryo & 2x2.19 GHz Kryo) Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro processor and coupled with 4/6 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB native storage capacity. The Xiaomi Mi MIX sports a 16MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP selfie shooter. It has a non-removable Li-Ion 4400 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB. Mi Note 2 Xiaomi Mi Note 2 runs on Android v6.0 Marshmallow OS and features a 5.7 inches IPS LCD display with 1440 x 2560 pixels resolution. It is equipped to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro processor (2.35 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo) paired with 4/6 GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB native storage. Also Read: First flash sale: Xiaomi Mi 6 got sold out in seconds The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 comes with a 22.5MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The smartphone has a non-removable Li-Ion 4070 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB. Redmi 4X Xiaomi Redmi 4X runs on Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow OS and has a IPS LCD display of 5.0 inches with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution. The phone is packed with Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940 processor (1.4 GHz, Cortex A53) and has a 2/3 GB RAM with 16 GB / 32 GB internal storage. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X features to have a 13MP primary snapper at its rear and a 5MP front camera. There is a non-removable Li-Po 4100 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB.