Xiaomi manufactures one phone a second in its new unit

Xiaomi has set up a second factory in Andra Pradesh, the company announced during the launch of Redmi 4A in New Delhi. Though Xiaomi hasn't mentioned the precise capacity of the plant, the company claimed that it manufactures one phone per second.

However, this might not be enough for Xiaomi due to the supply constraints it faces in India. Most of Xiaomi's devices sell like hotcakes during the weekly sales. "The key for us was to start hitting one phone per second kind and we thought we will announce it only when we hit that number. Now we are hitting that consistently," said Xiaomi India head and Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain.

Jain also said the company had been trying to expand its production in India since 2016. Operated by Foxconn, Xiaomi's plants employ over 5000 works. Reportedly 90 percent of the employees are women.

He added that Xioami was finding it hard to meet the demand with only one plant. "We were already running at 100 percent utilisation, but we were not able to meet the demand. Even today, with Redmi Note 4, we have sold 1 million units in 45 days, but probably if we had more stock we could have sold more phones," he commented.

As of now, the company is selling four phones in India; Redmi 3S, which comes in two variants, Redmi Note 4 which is available in three variants, Mi Max which has two variants and the flagship Mi 5 phone. As claimed by them, apart from Mi 5, all of its phones are manufactured in India.

Jain also confirmed that Mi branded will soon be available in India, but he didn't reveal which products will make the cut.