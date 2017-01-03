Xiaomi Mi 4 Explodes in a Chinese Classroom

Of late, smartphones explosion has become a regular news for several consumers. One can't quickly forget about what happened to Samsung Galaxy Note 7 last year. Xiaomi has been in the news for a couple of times due to their smartphone exploding all over the world.

According to a new report from Chinese microblogging site Weibo, a student in China has put his Xiaomi Mi 4 to charge in his classroom, and while using the phone with the charger plugged in, the phone started emitting flames, and after some time the phone exploded.

Thankfully, there was no harm done to anyone. But, he posted the images of the exploded Xiaomi Mi 4, which reveal the battery as the culprit for the explosion. This is not the first time we are seeing a Xiaomi phone blowing as previously it was reported that a Xiaomi Mi 4i exploded in flames and a Xiaomi Mi 5 as well.

The user did not post any details regarding the other particulars of the phone, and as of now, there are no details regarding whether Xiaomi is going to investigate the case or not.

