Xiaomi Mi 5C to be launched in March with in-house Pinecone processor

There will not be any major announcements by Xiaomi at the Mobile World Congress this year. This means that the Chinese smartphone vendor will not be unveiling the waited Xiaomi Mi 5C in February.

Fresh rumors suggest that Xiaomi has delayed the launch of Mi 5C to March for now. However, no confirm report has been highlighted for now by the company on the launch date.

There have been a lot of buzz about the Xiaomi Mi 5C device ahead of the launch. Further adding up to the rumor mill, reports are such that the to-be-announced Xiaomi Mi 5C along with a custom in-house developed CPU.

Based on the rumor, Xiaomi Mi 5C will feature its very own 28-nanometer Pinecone V670 chip will feature an octa-core design based on Cortex A53 architecture coupled with Mali T860 MP4 graphics.

Not only this, Xiaomi is also working on building another processor which is the 10-nanometer Pinecone V970. This one is expected to sport two quad-core Cortex A53 clusters coupled with Mali G71 MP12 graphics. Well, reports are such that this upcoming processor will give a tough fight to the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset.

To recall, previously announced Xioami Mi 5 compromised on its sales due to the lack of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 chips stock. Hence, building its very own in-house CPU was a mandate. So, by using their in-house chips, Xiaomi will no longer suffer from manufacturing supply constraints and hence refrain from affecting its business.