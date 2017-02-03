Xiaomi Mi 5c to come with Snapdragon 625 SoC

If you open your web browser and type in Xiaomi Mi 5c, then you will probably see a lot of reports covering the device on the internet. And it's all because the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi has been leaked online on several occasions.

Interestingly, some old reports have even suggested that the smartphone could launch sometime this month, ahead of MWC.

While rumors are flying around, Xiaomi Mi 5c has been leaked again revealing processor information. Furthermore, a fresh leak also sheds some light on the rumored Snapdragon 835 processor situation expected in the Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 to sport clocked down version of Snapdragon 835 chipset

As per the report from GizChina, the affordable Xiaomi Mi 5c is said to be powered by the 14nm Snapdragon 625 processor. The report further indicates that the smartphone could sport 3GB of RAM and offer 64GB of inbuilt storage. The Mi 5c is expected to feature a 12-megapixel sensor at the rear and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. The device is said to pack a 3200mAh battery and run on MIUI 8 out of the box.

Moreover, the smartphone has just received 3c certification and the listing reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 5c will use a 5V/2A power adapter. Sadly it means that the Xiaomi Mi 5c will not be supporting fast charging. The smartphone is tipped to come with really narrow bezels and a 5.5-inch full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass protection.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 5c Leaked in Fresh Images: Likely to Be the Cheapest Smartphone in Mi 5 Series

Besides, live images of the device have also been leaked which shows the Mi 5c from all angles. This could also mean that the phone will be out in the market very soon.

Source