Xiaomi Mi 5C launch expected in February: Everything you should know

Xiaomi is apparently planning to skip the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 completely. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is supposedly working on announcing the Mi 5C handset, on the other hand, delayed the launch of the flagship device - Xiaomi Mi 6 to April.

Well, reports are such that Xiaomi is currently concentrating on Xiaomi Mi 5C. There have been a lot of speculations about the smartphone circulating all across the webosphere. However, as of now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn't confirmed.

If you're a tech geek, you may be hearing a lot of rumors about Xiaomi Mi 5C surfacing the internet. Let's take a detailed look at all the rumors about the smartphone that we know till date.

Earlier we had reported that the upcoming Xiaomi 5C has already received the 3C certification, which surely indicates that the launch date is right there on the doorstep. However, no confirmation on the launch as of now.

Talking about the rumored specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 5C is expected to sport 5.5-inch display screen with 2.5D curved glass protection and will feature ultra narrow bezels around the device, flaunting a sleek design. Further, the device may come packed with the Pinecone processor from Xiaomi, which is considered equivalent to that of the Snapdragon 625 on AnTuTu benchmark listing.

However, the latest leaks reveal the Xiaomi device can be powered by the 14mm Snapdragon 625 processor, whereas, Mi 6 will come packed with the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset. Moving ahead, reports are also such that the smartphone is expected to sport 3GB of RAM and offer a 64GB of internal memory unit.

On the camera front, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 5C will bear a 12MP rear view camera, however, on the front, the device will fit an 8MP selfie shooter. Further running on Android Marshmallow out-of-the-box, the handset is expected to derive its power from a 3,200mAh battery.

There are no further details revealed about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 5C smartphone as of yet, however, predictions are such that the device is expected to make its first public appearance this month itself.

