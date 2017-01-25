Xiaomi Mi 5C receives 3C certification, launch date set for February

We have been hearing about the Xiaomi 5C for quite some time, but the smartphone is yet to go official. The Mi 5C has again hit the headlines as it has been spotted on a certification portal. Well, this time it has appeared on CCC (China Quality Certification Center) or 3C.

Going by the listing, five different Xiaomi models have gone through the certification. These new variants have been listed with the model numbers - 2105212, 2016089, 2016101, MAE136 and MBE6A5. Of these, MAE136 is claimed to the Mi 5C carrying the codename Meri.

The Mi 5C aka Xiaomi Meri listing shows that the smartphone will make use of a 5V/2A power adapter. Also, it is tipped to not have any fast charging technology that is seen in many smartphones currently.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Blue Coral and Black Pearl variants are here

The Xiaomi phone in question is said to feature ultra-narrow bezels around its screen and flaunt a sleek design on the whole. The device is claimed to arrive with the Pinecone processor from Xiaomi that managed to score similar to Snapdragon 625 on AnTuTu benchmark listing.

The other specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 5C seem to include a 5.5-inch display along with 2.5D curved glass. The Pinecone processor is said to be paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space. In terms of imaging, the device could arrive with a 12MP main snapper paired with an 8MP selfie shooter. The device is said to boot Android Marshmallow based on MIUI 8.0.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 launch slated for mid-March, trial production to start in February

Going by the reports, the Xiaomi 5C is speculated to be announced sometime in February. Though there are no concrete evidence suggesting the same, we hope that this rumored launch date turns out to be true.

Source