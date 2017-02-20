Xiaomi Mi 5c shows up on Geekbench once again running Android 7.1 Nougat

Xiaomi Mi 5c, after paying a visit to the Geekbench back in October last year, now stops by the benchmarking site once again running Android 7.1 Nougat.

Except for the change in the Android version, most of the other features on both the listings remain same. That is, the Mi 5c codenamed Xiaomi Meri will be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core chipset with 2GB of RAM.

Rumor has it that the Xiaomi is expected to unveil an in-house Pinecone chipset to power mid-range smartphones by the end of this month, 28th February to be precise. If things go well, the Mi 5c could be the first smartphone to be powered by the company’s in-house chipset.

Other rumored specs of the Xiaomi Mi 5c include a 5.5-inch Full HD display sans home button. It is said to come with a design similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 5. However, the smartphone will don an all metal body instead of a glass casing at the back.

Also, the smartphone is expected to be bundled with a 5V/2A power adapter which means users will have to make do with the standard charging speeds. As far as the launch date is concerned, the smartphone is expected to be launched by the end of this month owing to numerous leaks and rumors. Moreover, given the mediocre specs, the smartphone should be priced affordably which is the case with most of the devices from the house of Xiaomi.

