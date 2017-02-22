Xiaomi Mi 5C with Snapdragon 821 SoC spotted; Where is Pinecone?

Lately, Xiaomi has been hitting the tech headlines for its upcoming smartphones and in-house chipset. Well, the manufacturer is expected to launch its in-house processor known as Pinecone at an event in China on February 28. The Xiaomi Mi 5C was said to be the first device to use this processor and was slated to be released later this year.

Now it appears like there are some changes in Xiaomi's plans. The Xiaomi Mi 5C's leaked image has shed light on the possible specifications, but it does not mention the Pinecone SoC. Instead, the photo lists the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor.

Going by the image, the specifications of the alleged Mi 5C smartphone seem to include 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. Also, the operating system is Android 7.1.1 Nougat based on MIUI.

While the alleged image of the Xiaomi Mi 5C shows the supposed specs of that we can see in the smartphone, there is no assurance that these will be the final specs. As of now, there is no authenticity for this image and we need to take it with a grain of salt. There are possibilities for this image to be any other smartphone and not the Mi 5C.

Whatever it is, we can expect to hear the plans of the Chinese manufacturer at the event to happen next week where it will unveil the Pinecone SoC. At the event, there are chances for the company to announce which smartphones would use this in-house processor.

