Xiaomi Mi 5C spotted on GFXBench: Pinecone processor, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and more expected

Xiaomi Mi 5C is going to be the first ever Xiaomi phone to feature the in-house Pinecone processor.

After a lot of buzzes, Xiaomi is finally unveiling its in-house Pinecone processor on February 28, suggests reports. Well, predictions are such that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 5C is going to be the first ever device to feature the chipset on board.

Xiaomi Mi 5C spotted on GFXBench; key specs revealed

A fresh report suggests that Xiaomi Mi 5c has been now spotted on GeekBench and listed on the GFXBench benchmarking website. The listing reveals the specs that the device is going to come packed with.

As per the listing on GFXBench, Xiaomi Mi 5c will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display along with 5 finger gesture support. Further, the device will be powered by 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-Core processor.

In terms of the storage capacity, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 5C is going to come with 3GB RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage. Besides, the Xiaomi handset is going to run on Android 7.1.1 Marshmallow operating system.

Xiaomi Mi 5C spotted on GFXBench; key specs revealed

On the camera front, Xiaomi Mi 5C will feature a 12MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash feature, while on the front fits a 7MP selfie shooter. Not only that, the camera includes several other features like - face detection, flash, and touch focus.

Furthermore, Xiaomi Mi 5C is going to be backed by a decent 3,200mAh battery and may hit the market at around 1499 Yuan which when calculated comes roughly around Rs. 14,623. For more updates stay tuned to GizBot.


