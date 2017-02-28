Xiaomi Mi 5c unveiled with Surge S1, company’s first in-house SoC

After months of speculations, Xiaomi, the Apple of East has finally unveiled the Mi 5c. The specialty of the handset is the inclusion of the company’s first in-house Surge S1 chipset.

It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi is the world’s 4th smartphone vendor (2nd in China) to have created a chipset “that has been designed and developed in-house.”

Commenting on the same, Xiaomi’s CEO and co-founder Lei Jun said: “The ability to create its own chipsets is the pinnacle achievement for any smartphone company. For Xiaomi, the move is an essential next step in our development. In order to deliver on our promise to make innovation available to everyone, we need to master the core technologies of our industry and tightly integrate the development of our hardware with our software, helping us to make even better smartphones that will consistently surprise the industry and delight consumers.”

The Surge S1 which is a result of Pinecone’s (Xiaomi’s subsidiary) research is a 64-bit octa-core chipset built on the 28nm process with 4 ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and the rest clocked at 1.4GHz. There's a MaliT-860 GPU to take care of graphics. Although it is claimed to offer “superb graphics performance in gaming and 4K video while using up to 40 percent less power than the last-generation Mali GPU,” it remains to bee seen if the chipset manages to deliver what it claims.

There’s also an inbuilt 32-bit DSP with support for VoLTE and 16kHz sampling along with a 14-bit dual in-house image signal processor (ISP) for “incredible images even in challenging lighting situations.”