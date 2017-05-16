Xiaomi Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus to get Android 7 Nougat beta update

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi is still making into headlines even after launching its much-hyped smartphone, Mi 6. Now, it's all about another smartphone which was released earlier.

It is time for Xiaomi to release the latest Android Nougat update for the smartphones launched last year. Yes, you heard it right. This news is all about Xiaomi Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus which were unveiled in October 2016. It's a great move by the company to keep its older device up to date. Now, this latest software update is available for these two devices and users can benefit from the new features offered by them.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Change Log It should be noted that this update will not be available for everyone since it is a closed beta. This software update will be of 1.4GB and has a version number of 7.5.15. Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 is launching today in India: Watch the live stream here The change log does not reveal much information about the new features but just states that the Operating system has been updated to latest Nougat. Xiaomi Mi 5s The Xiaomi Mi 5s powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor and has a slightly smaller display of 5.15-inch compared to its plus variant. This phone houses an ultrasonic front-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3200mAh battery. It sports a single primary camera of 12MP and front-facing selfie shooter of 4MP. With 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, it weighs just 145.00 grams. Mi 5s Plus The Mi 5s Plus will sport a larger display of 5.7-inch with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The device is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and houses a huge battery of 800mAh capacity. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset up for pre-order at Rs. 899 ahead of Redmi 4 launch With 4/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB memory options, it features a dual rear camera of 13MP and selfie shooter of 4 MP. The phone is packed with a Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 processor and ran on Android Marshmallow at the time of launch.

