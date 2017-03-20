Xiaomi Mi 6 high-end variant to pack 6GB RAM, 256GB storage

The rumors regarding the Xiaomi Mi 6, the upcoming flagship from the Chinese manufacturer are increasing in number. Eventually, we are receiving information almost everyday.

Earlier, the launch of the Mi 6 was rumored to happen in April, but now the same appears to be delayed to May due to the shortage in the supply of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Now, an alleged screenshot of the Mi 6 has emerged online showing the possible specs of the high-end variant of the phone. From the screenshot, we can infer that the high-end Mi 6 will arrive with 6GB RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat based on MIUI 8.

This screenshot has not revealed many other details of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Going by the information we have in hand for now, the Mi 6 might flaunt a 5.7-inch display with FHD 1080p and a dual-lens camera setup as the Mi Note 2. And, Xiaomi is likely to make use of the Sony IMX400 series image sensor.

Also Read: These are the Xiaomi Mi 6 recent rumors

Talking about the processor, the Mi 6 was said to use the Snapdragon 835 processor. Then, due to the shortage in the supply of this SoC, it was claimed to be delayed to May. Later, there were reports that the Xiaomi phone might use the Snapdragon 821 SoC initially until the issues with the SD835 chipset are resolved. This makes us come to a conclusion that Xiaomi will follow the footsteps of HTC and LG by using Snapdragon 821 SoC in its flagship.

As of now, this is just another speculation and we need to take this with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation regarding this smartphone.

Source