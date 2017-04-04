Xiaomi Mi 6 alleged price leaked ahead of launch

Well, rumors about the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone the MI 6 has been flooding the internet recently. While earlier reports have provided details on the features and specifications of the alleged smartphone, now a new leak apparently reveals the price of the smartphone.

According to Gizmochina, someone has leaked a set of screenshots which are supposed to be the Jingdong product page for the Mi 6. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 6 seems to have been listed on popular e-commerce website Jingdong (JD.com) ahead of its launch. The Mi 6 is yet to be launched. However, as per the details revealed earlier it could happen this month.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 gets 3C certification in China

In any case, coming to the important and interesting part, as per the information given on the screenshot, Xiaomi Mi 6 is priced at 3599 Yuan (approx Rs. 62,208). While this sounds a bit pricey, this smartphone could be one of the high-end versions. Mi 6 is expected to come in different variants. On the other hand, this could be just a hoax. Therefore we advise our readers to take this info with a pinch of salt.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6: Latest leaks show vertical dual camera setup, gorgeous front, and more

However, on a serious note, we expect the Mi 6 to be priced at a much lower range. If the smartphone is priced at a higher range then we can only hope that it will bring some unique and special features.