Xiaomi Mi 6 is launching on April 11; prices to start from $463

The Xiaomi fans have waited for long to witness the launch of the company's flagship smartphone - Mi 6. The smartphone was initially rumored to be launched in February and then March. Until the company's CEO confirmed that the smartphone will be unveiled in April, there was no clarity on the same.

Given that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will see the light of the day sometime this month, the speculations started pointing at a potential April 11 launch date. Later, there came rumors about an April 18 announcement. However, it turns out to be that the smartphone might be announced on April 11, that is tonight. The company has posted on its official Weibo page that the Mi 6 will be launched at 12 AM tomorrow. Interestingly, its pricing is also out!

Also Read: Leaked Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus render shows an iris scanner

While we say that the pricing details of the Mi 6 are out, the same is not officially confirmed by Xiaomi as the launch date. The price tag of the Mi 6 has been revealed by the pre-sale advertising claims. Going by the same, the standard variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 might be priced at 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000) and the high-end variant could be priced at 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 37,000) respectively.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 rumored specs confirmed by GFXBench

Talking about the details of this smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is believed to be launched alongside the Mi 6 Plus, its bigger kin. Also, the Mi 6 is said to make use of a Snapdragon 835 processor. It is believed to be launched in two variants as mentioned above with different screen sizes and memory capacities. The Plus variant is likely to arrive with a dual camera setup at its rear.

Source 1, Source 2