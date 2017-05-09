Xiaomi Mi 6 Blue variant coming soon; Silver variant will be delayed further

Xiaomi Mi 6 went official in April and a couple of flash sales are also over in the company's homeland China. While the Black variant was listed for sale, there was no official word regarding the Blue and Silver variants of the smartphone.

In a Taobao's latest Q&A session, the Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, addressed a slew of questions regarding their flagship smartphone, the Mi 6 and the eagerly awaited Blue and Silver color variants of this smartphone. From the answers provided by him, it is likely that the Mi 6 will be delayed even further while the Blue variant might be coming soon. However, he has not revealed any specific release date of these variants of the Mi 6 flagship.

Mi 6 Silver variant is under production According to Lei Jun, the Mi 6 silver variant is under production and the process is extremely difficult. The reason for the difficulty in producing the Mi 6 is the mirror-like silver finish. Eventually, only a meager fraction of 10/10000 units of the Silver Mi 6 qualify for the final production, thereby making mass production of the model highly difficult. Also Read: Xiaomi to launch Mi 6 Lite version with SD 660 SoC Silver variant will be too expensive He further detailed that at this phase of production, the Mi 6 Silver version will be priced too expensive to afford. It is obvious that the smartphone's production will be very limited and will have a huge demand, which will be reflected in its price tag. Blue Mi 6 coming soon When it comes to the Blue variant, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Blue variant will be made available soon, added Lei Jun. Apart from saying that it will be released soon, there is no mention on when exactly this model might see the light of the day. Also Read: Why Mi 6 does not include headphone jack Production capacity to rise Lei Jun further stated that the company is working hard to improve the Mi 6 standard variant's production capacity in order to ensure that they meet the increasing demand for the flagship smartphone.

