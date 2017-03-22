Xiaomi Mi 6 case leaks confirming dual rear camera and 5.2-inch display

Xiaomi Mi 6 is making rounds in rumors and speculations for the past few months. Lately, we have a lot of information about this upcoming flagship.

A set of fresh renders has clearly shown the alleged protective case of the Mi 6. This case confirms the presence of a dual camera setup at the rear. The hole for the flash seems to be closer to the edge of the phone rather than the camera, as opposed to the earlier leaked renders. Also, the case shows the rounded corners and edges. In fact, one of the leaked images of the Mi 6 case compares it with Galaxy S6.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 high-end variant to pack 6GB RAM, 256GB storage

Check out the different photos of the leaked Mi 6 case from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Mi Note 2 like dual camera setup Last week, we came across renders showing that the Mi 6 might have a dual camera setup as the Mi Note 2 launched last year. Also, there were claims that Xiaomi will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. While the recent leaks of the protective cases don't shed light on the headphone jack, the former has been confirmed. Also Read: Recent Xiaomi Mi 6 rumors shed light on specs, features, price and more 5.2-inch display shown The image that compares the Xiaomi Mi 6 with the Galaxy S6 somewhat confirms the presence of a 5.2-inch display on the upcoming phone. We say this ass the case is slightly bigger than the Samsung phone with a 5.1-inch display. Expect a LG G6-like resolution The image makes us come to a conclusion that the Mi 6 is longer rather than being wider, so it might have an unusual display resolution as the LG G6. When it comes to the launch date, there are rumors that the Mi 6 might be unveiled on April 11. Also, there are reports that it has been delayed to May due to the shortage in the supply of the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source