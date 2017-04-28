Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Edition might be delayed until mid-May

Xiaomi Mi 6 is going on sale today in its domestic market China. At the first sale, only the Black variant of the smartphone will be available for purchase.

The flagship smartphone was unveiled in three variants of which one is a Ceramic Edition. There are reports that this ceramic variant of Mi 6 might be released later as it could be facing some production issues. The ceramic edition was said to be delayed due to the special coating that requires extreme care and effort during the manufacturing process. Earlier, we came across speculations that the Silver variant of the Mi 6 could also be delayed.

Now, the Xiaomi officials have confirmed that the Mi 6 Ceramic Edition's delay could be postponed after May 10 due to the special coating and the factory as well. Notably, the ceramic edition of the Mi 6 is the most expensive one priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,000). It features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Talking about the Mi 6 flash sale, only the Black variant is listed for the sale as mentioned above. While the company is claimed to have released 80,000 units of the device from the factory, the registrations for the sale have already crossed a million only on a single retailer.

In the meantime, it looks like the Xiaomi fans in India will not get their hands on the Mi 6 as the company is likely not releasing this smartphone in the country as the device could be expensive.