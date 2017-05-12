Xiaomi Mi 6 ceramic edition to be released in 11 color options, reveals TENAA listing

When the Xiaomi Mi 6 was unveiled back in April, there was a high-end ceramic variant too. Soon after the launch of the device, there were several reports tipping that the ceramic variant will be delayed due to the low capacity of the ceramic CNC machining involved in the production process.

It looks like the Xiaomi Mi 6 ceramic edition is now all set to be made available. We say as a recent TENAA listing shows the Mi 6 and this is believed to be the ceramic edition of the flagship. The images leaked by TENAA also show a China Mobile branding at the rear of the phone as well. The listing on the regulatory database reveals yet another interesting information about the ceramic edition of the Mi flagship smartphone.

Reflective back tips at the ceramic edition It is believed to be the ceramic edition of the Mi 6 as the images of the phone show a reflective back panel. Also, it appears to be curvier at the edges. However, there is no confirmation that this is the ceramic edition. The reflection could be due to the light that bounces off the surface. 11 color variants possible Apart from this, the interesting thing is that the color options listed for the alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 ceramic variant on the regulatory site are gold, pink, gray, white, black, silver, frosted black, cherry blossom, blue, dark gray, and champagne gold. That's a whole lot of color options that will definitely make the buyers spoilt for choice. Maybe, we can expect these color variants of the Mi 6 ceramic edition to be available in limited quantities. Reason for delay As mentioned above, the delay in the Mi 6 ceramic variant's release is due to the low capacity of the ceramic CNC machining process. The ceramic edition is said to be delayed due to the special coating that requires extreme care and effort during the manufacturing process.

