Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic edition to go on sale tomorrow

When the Xiaomi Mi 6 was unveiled back in April, there was a high-end ceramic variant too. Soon after the launch of the device, there were several reports claiming that the ceramic variant will be delayed due to the low capacity of the ceramic CNC machining involved in the production process.

Now, finally, Xiaomi has announced that the Mi 6 Ceramic version will go on its debut sale in China from 10 AM tomorrow. The Weibo post made by the company has also revealed some other details of the sale. Notably, the ceramic edition will be available exclusively on Xiaomi Mall. This was not the case for the standard version, which was also sold on platforms such as Jingdong, Lynx, Tesco etc.

So we are presuming the ceramic version has limited units.

The Ceramic variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage space. Apart from sporting a stunning ceramic glass body, the handset also adorns an 18K gold-plated camera ring. The best thing is, even after having premium look, it comes with a price tag of 2999 Yuan.

The basic version of Xiaomi Mi 6 costs 2499 Yuan, while the 128GB native storage variant is priced at 2899 Yuan. So the price difference is not too much.

A few days ago, a report suggested that the Ceramic edition of the Xiaomi Mi 6 will have 11 different color variants: Gold, Pink, Gray, White, Black, Silver, Frosted black, Cherry Blossom, Blue, Dark Gray, and Champagne Gold.

While the company has not made any references about this, we might get a surprise tomorrow. In any case, the Mi 6 Ceramic variant is expected to be sold out within minutes after the sale starts.

