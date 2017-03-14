Xiaomi MI 6 to come with a ceramic body, Sony IMX400 sensor and more

While Xiaomi is expected to launch its next flagship the Mi 6 smartphone, many rumors surrounding the device have already been flooding the internet. And rumors just seem to be never ending. Now the latest leak has appeared online and it suggests three different things.

First the smartphone will come with Sony IMX400 sensor on the rear camera, secondly, the smartphone will have two different variants in terms of display size most probably a 5.15-inch screen and a bigger 5.7 display. Thirdly, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport a ceramic body. And all these information comes straight from the Chinese microblogging site Weibo and Mydrivers.com.

Coming to the first point, the Sony IMX 400 sensor could be the same 3 layered stacked CMOS sensor that the company announced recently. This will be an interesting setup as Xiaomi is also rumored to bring the higher-end Mi 6 model with a dual camera setup on the back.

On the other hand, recent reports have revealed that Xiaomi Mi 6 will indeed come as a flat variant with 5.7 and 5.15 inches and full HD LCD display instead of an OLED display with dual-curved edges.

As for the third point, popular analyst Kevin Wang in a Weibo post revealed that Xiaomi Mi 6 could feature a special edition with a ceramic body. He has also stated that US smartphone maker, Apple may also be interested in using Ceramic glass on the iPhone. Further his post also hints at an increase in investment in ceramics in the industry, and most probably it might be due to Xiaomi using the body part in Mi 6.

However, if the rumors are to be believed then the successor to the Mi 5 sure looks to be featured packed and that it will have better specs as well as premium finish. Besides, Xiaomi's Mi 6 is expected to be the next big thing from the company.

