Xiaomi Mi 6 configurations leak: 2K display, Mi Note camera expected

Xiaomi is expected to announce the most-awaited Xiaomi Mi 6 at the Mobile World Congress this year. However, the company hasn't confirmed any of such rumors yet.

Ahead of the launch, there have been several speculations making rounds the internet about the processor and more features that the Xiaomi phone is going to come packed with. Well, adding on to the rumor mill, there are fresh rumors flying on the web, and this time it's about the display, storage, and camera.

As per a post on Weibo, a user with the name @Reviewer_Well claims that Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be available in two storage variants - 4GB RAM coupled with 32GB ROM, while the second version will come packed with a 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM.

The post further reveals that the device might come equipped with Full HD display, as well as WQHD display. While on the camera front, the device may sport the same camera set up as the Mi Note 2.

Hence, the device is expected to use a Sony IMX386 sensor for its rear camera, while including the Sony IMX268 8MP selfie setup from Mi Note 2.

To recall the specifications, Xiaomi Mi 6 was supposed to use the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset, however as Samsung Galaxy S8 will wipe off the initial stock, Mi 6 will include a clocked down version of the latest processor.

Further talking about the specifications, may come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 4,000 mAh. Moving ahead, rumors also suggests that Xiaomi Mi 6 could be 1,999 yuan (approx Rs. 19.721) while the Mi 6 Pro could be priced at 2,499 yuan (approx Rs. 24,654).

For more updates, stay tuned to GizBot.

