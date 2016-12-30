Xiaomi Mi 6 Could Be a Mi Note 2 Look-Alike, Says New Rumor

As per the new reports that surfaced online, Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Mi 6, which is speculated for an early February (Feb 6th to be precise) launch will supposedly look like the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Note 2, albeit a smaller footprint.

The rumor comes from a renowned Chinese tipster via his Weibo account. As per his claims, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. If true, it should be one of the first smartphones to be equipped with Qualcomm's latest chipset.

Besides, given that the smartphone is tipped for an early February launch, it might as well feature the Snapdragon 835 chipset even before the Samsung Galaxy S8 does.

The tipster also claims that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched in both 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Also, there will be three different hues, namely Black, White, and Blue to choose from.

A few rumors have been making rounds on the internet that the Mi 6 will be launched in April 2017. But, now it's speculated for an early February launch. There is no substantial proof to collaborate either of the claims, so we need take the information with a pinch of salt.

Having said that, we would like to believe that the smartphone will be launched in early February since it would give the Apple of East a head start on Samsung considering the Galaxy S8 is delayed until April.