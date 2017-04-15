Xiaomi Mi 6 to feature ultrasonic fingerprint scanner?

While we are just a few days away from the official launch of the Xiaomi Mi6, the smartphone has been the subjects of many rumors and leaks off late.

Moreover, due to the leaks and rumors that we have seen over the past few days, we pretty much have a good idea about the upcoming smartphone. And considering the specs revealed the Mi 6 is expected to come with 5.15 inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4/6GB RAM, Dual rear camera, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Now a new leak has just popped up on the internet and it suggests that the MI 6 could come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. However, this is not entirely a new feature that is being introduced in the smartphone market. For Xiaomi though, if rumors are to be believed it will be the second time the Chinese phone maker will be using the tech. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner was earlier featured on the Xiaomi Mi5s. Similar fingerprint recognition technology is also found on Apple iPhones and Samsung flagship smartphones as well.

Basically, if the Mi 6 does come with this tech then the fingerprint scanner will probably be embedded under the front glass. It should be further marked to help users to easily identify where the scanner is positioned. The scanner could double as a home button also. On the contrary, these are all assumptions that we are making right now.

Xiaomi is scheduled to officially unveil the smartphone on April 19 and we will get to know what the smartphone really has to offer.

