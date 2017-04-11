Xiaomi Mi 6 final specs revealed on AnTuTu ahead of the launch

The much-anticipated flagship from Xiaomi the Mi 6 has already been creating a buzz in the smartphone world. With numerous leaks and rumors circulating all over the internet, the smartphone is expected to bring in a lot of high-end features along with specs.

Rumors have already suggested that the Mi 6 will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor but it would be an underclocked version of the chipset. Some other rumored features include iris scanner, dual camera setup, Android Nougat, amongst others. However, the Mi 6 was also spotted on the GFXBench portal which more or less revealed similar specs.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 is launching on April 11; prices to start from $463

While this has been the case, now the alleged smartphone has just been spotted on AnTuTu. And guess what the listing reveals pretty much the final specs for the Mi 6. It has been reported that the MI 6 is going to be launched by Xiaomi on April 11.

In any case, the Mi 6's specifications according to the entry in the AnTuTu database reveal that the smartphone will feature an Adreno 540 graphics chip that will be paired with the Snapdragon 835. The smartphone seems to feature a 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The entry further reveals that the Mi 6 will be equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

SEE ALSO: Leaked Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus render shows an iris scanner; launch date is imminent

On the software front, the Mi 6 is likely to come with Android Nougat 7.1.1 out-of-the-box. Surprisingly, the Mi 6 has managed to score 170,000 on AnTuTu. Now this mean only one thing, the chipset that Mi 6 will feature will not be an underclocked one.

Source