Xiaomi Mi 6 first flash sale is on April 28; registrations cross 1 million

The Xiaomi Mi 6 that went official on April 19 is all set to go on the first flash sale on Friday, April 28 in China. The product reservation page for the Xiaomi flagship on the retailer website Jingdong (JD.com) shows that over 1 million registrations were made on the site for the sale.

To be precise, the website's product reservation page shows that 1,108,192 users have registered for the Mi 6 and the number is increasing at a rapid rate showing the huge interest for this smartphone among the Mi fans.

Mi 6 is the mightiest Chinese phone on the block These figures are not surprising though. We say this as the Mi flagship is the most powerful domestic smartphone that is available in the Chinese market. The Mi 6 is the first Chinese smartphone to make use of the latest octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor that makes it a powerful device. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver variant won't be released anytime soon 80,000 units are already out A recent report states that the first bath of Mi 6 that came out the factory has 80,000 units. This makes it evident that not all those who registered for the first sale will get their hands on the smartphone. However, a good number of fans will definitely get the Mi 6. There are other retailers too Talking about the registrations, the 1 million mark we are talking about is just on Jingdong.com. There are other retailers that will sell the Mi 6 as well, so we can expect the registrations for the first sale to cross two million easily. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in 11 different colors Only the Black Mi 6 will be available When it comes to the price tag, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,000). While the smartphone was unveiled in black, white, blue and silver color variants, only the black variant will be available on Friday.

