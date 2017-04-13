Xiaomi Mi 6 Geekbench scores leaked: Higher than Google Pixel!

The upcoming flagship from Xiaomi the Mi 6 is scheduled to be launched on April 19. However, these days due to a lot of rumors and leaks that happen before the official launch, we pretty much know what to expect ahead of the phone's announcement. The same happened with Samsung's Galaxy S8 smartphone.

That being said, the Xiaomi Mi 6 has had a pretty good share of the rumors and if you consider some it has been suggested that Xiaomi would be equipping the Mi 6 with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, there could be either 4GB and 6GB RAM, two variants of the Mi 6 with 64GB and 128 GB internal storage. a 5.1-inch 1080p display, a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie shooter and finally Android 7.1.1.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 teaser tips Dual Camera setup

However, the rumored specs could be the final specs as these were just confirmed on the GFX benchmarking website as well as AnTuTu. And if that was not enough the smartphone has again been spotted on the Geekbench portal.

And again, the Geekbench listing confirms that the Mi 6 is equipped with an MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 SoC. The listing further reveals the benchmark scores of the processor. It seems the chipset has scored 2006 points on a single-core test and 6438 points on the multi-core test. While the scores look impressive it seems the unit tested wasn't running on the processor's maximum clock speed. It could only mean one thing, the scores could even be higher.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi could unveil Mi Max 2 alongside Mi 6 on April 19; Pricing out already

Apart from the scores, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the upcoming Mi 6 will run on Android 7.1.1 most probably with MIUI 8 skin on top. The specific test unit used for the benchmark seems to have 4GB of RAM.

In any case, the official launch is just around the corner so everything should be made clear in the coming days.

Via